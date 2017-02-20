Naka-relate ka ba panloloko sa ng kasambahay kay Tiyang Amy? By Ambet Nabus Bandera

TUNAY namang nakakalungkot ang ginawa ng kasambahay nina Tiyang Amy Perez at papa Carlo Castillo. Sobra kaming nakaka-relate sa mga katulad na kuwento ng mga kasambahay na pinakisamahan mo nang maayos at itinuring nang hindi iba, pero gagawan ka pa rin ng masama. Anyway, ngayon lang uli namin napanood si Tiyang Amy na umiyak sa TV dahil nga sa pangyayari. Nasanay na kasi tayo na nagpapatawa at nagpapasaya siya sa It’s Showtime at maging sa programa niya sa DZMM. Hay, ang buhay nga naman.

