Mark Anthony hindi pa rin maka-move on sa pagkamatay ni Daboy

IT’S Mark Anthony Fernandez’s word against the testimonies of the police officers who apprehended and later arrested him for alleged possession of marijuana in Angeles City, Pampanga last year.

Last week, sumailalim na sa cross examination ang isa sa mga pulis sa Hall of Justice pero hindi sapat ang dalawang oras na legal proceedings, kaya ipagpapatuloy ito sa April 19.

Mismong ang kampo ni Mark ang humiling sa korte ng pagsasagawa nito.

Matatandaang shortly following his arrest ay itinanggi na ni Mark na hindi umano kanya ang nasabat na damong may timbang na isang kilo, kundi itinanim lang ‘yon umano sa loob ng kanyang sasakyan. Ang depensang ito’y mariing itinanggi ng mga arresting police officers.

Dahil nasa korte na nga ang usapin ay umaasa ang pamilya at tagasuporta ng aktor na mabibigyang-linaw ang kaso.

Earlier ay mismong si Lolit Solis, dating manager ng namapayang ama ni Mark na si Rudy Fernandez, ang nagsabing mababa umano ang EQ o emotional quotient ng aktor.

Despite many years ay hindi pa raw ganap na nakaka-move on si Mark over the loss of his father.