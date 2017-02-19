AFP bukas pa rin sa peace talks sa NPA INQUIRER.net

SINABI ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief Gen. Eduardo Año na bukas pa rin ang militar sa pagbubukas ng usapang pangkapayapaan sa Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) sa kabila ng pinaigting na operasyon laban sa New People’s Army (NPA). “Kami naman hindi naman kami nakasara sa peace negotiation, the Armed Forces, siguro more than anyone kung sino man yung may gusto ng peace yung mga sundalo,” sabi ni Año. Ito’y matapos ihayag ng komunistang grupo ang kahandaan nito na pumirma sa isang bilateral ceasefire agreement.

Tiniyak naman ni Año na hindi naman papayag ang militar na magsagawa ng mga pagsalakay ang NPA.

“Open kami kung magkaroon ng peace negotiation pero ang sabi ng Presidente, there must be a compelling reason for him to again go back to the negotiating table. But we have a mandate to do, we have to follow the order of the President and of course we have to eliminate the threat,” ayon pa kay Año.

Sinabi pa ni Año na simula ng pinaigting na kampanya ng gobyerno, nakapatay na ang AFP ng 12 rebelde, 15 naman ang nahuli at 17 ang sumuko.

“There are about 30 encounters already so if you compute it’s like having two encounters a day,” ayon pa kay Año.

