Pamantayan sa paggamot sa may bleeding disorder isinulong

NAGHAIN ng panukala si Sen. Joel Villanueva upang magkaroon ng pamantayan ang paggamot sa mga tao na mayroong bleeding disorder.

Ayon kay Sen. Joel Villanueva, ilang pasyente na merong hemophilia, isang uri ng sakit sa dugo, ang namatay noong 2016 nang hindi nalalapatan ng lunas, kaya inihain niya ang Bleeding Disorder Stands for Care Act of 2017 (Senate Bill 1335).

Sinabi ni Villanueva na merong 13 sangkap ang dugo at kapag nawala ang isa rito ay magreresulta na sa bleeding disorder.

Ang pinaka karaniwang bleeding disorder ay ang hemophilia.

Sa Pilipinas merong 30 rehistradong kaso sa Philippine Hemophilia Foundation pero inaasahan na mas mataas ang totoong bilang nito.

“There is an obvious lack of awareness and understanding on this group of medical conditions,” saad ng senador. Noong Nobyembre ay namatay ang 19-anyos na si Renz Villalobos ilang oras matapos siyang isugod ng kanyang ina sa ospital sanhi nang pagdurugo ng iliopsoas muscle.

Ayon sa ina ng nasawi, hindi alam ng doktor kung ano ang gagawin sa pasyente dahil hindi siya pamilyar sa kondisyong ito.

Sa mga babae, maaari itong magdulot nang labis na menorrhagia (excessive menstruation) at post-partum hemorrhage.

Ayon sa World Health Organization at Department of Health ang post-partum hemorrhage ang pangunahing sanhi ng maternal death sa bansa.

Maaaring itama ang problemang ito sa pamamagitan nang pagbibigay sa pasyente nang nawawalang factor sa kanyang dugo.

“The cost of treatment is very high, and therefore, inaccessible to majority of Filipino patients. Through this measure, we can help ease their suffering by providing adequate treatment of bleeding disorders at lowest possible cost and provide free treatment for indigent patients,” ani Villanueva.

Sa mga bansa gaya ng India at Malaysia ay libre ang pagpapagamot ng bleeding disorder.

