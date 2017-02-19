Info drive sa chacha kasado na
5:03 pm | Sunday, February 19th, 2017
Magsasagawa ng regional public information drive ang House committee on constitutional amendments para ipakalat ang isinusulong na pag-amyenda sa Konstitusyon ni Pangulong Duterte.
Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado isang malawakang information drive ang kailangan upang maunawaan ng publiko ang pagpapalit ng porma ng gobyerno at ang kahalagahan nito.
“Our massive information drive will start in February 24 and will be held every Friday. This is to educate the people nationwide about the workings and benefits of federalism. We will be visiting Davao, Dagupan, Bacolod and Tacloban City,” ani Mercado.
Sinabi ni Mercado na sisimulan ang pagtalakay ng Charter change sa pagbubukas ng sesyon sa Mayo matapos pagbotohan ang death penalty bill sa susunod na buwan.
Ayon kay House deputy speaker Raneo Abu mahalaga na masolusyunan ang mga bagay na nagpapahirap sa pag-unlad ng bansa.
“The problems plaguing the country, such as graft and corruption, poverty, insurgency, weak judiciary and others are due to our failure to restudy and revisit the Constitution,” ani Abu. “The proposed federalism will give us the chance to reexamine the provisions of our Constitution for fair distribution of the benefits of economic growth.”
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94