Info drive sa chacha kasado na

Magsasagawa ng regional public information drive ang House committee on constitutional amendments para ipakalat ang isinusulong na pag-amyenda sa Konstitusyon ni Pangulong Duterte.

Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado isang malawakang information drive ang kailangan upang maunawaan ng publiko ang pagpapalit ng porma ng gobyerno at ang kahalagahan nito.

“Our massive information drive will start in February 24 and will be held every Friday. This is to educate the people nationwide about the workings and benefits of federalism. We will be visiting Davao, Dagupan, Bacolod and Tacloban City,” ani Mercado.

Sinabi ni Mercado na sisimulan ang pagtalakay ng Charter change sa pagbubukas ng sesyon sa Mayo matapos pagbotohan ang death penalty bill sa susunod na buwan.

Ayon kay House deputy speaker Raneo Abu mahalaga na masolusyunan ang mga bagay na nagpapahirap sa pag-unlad ng bansa.

“The problems plaguing the country, such as graft and corruption, poverty, insurgency, weak judiciary and others are due to our failure to restudy and revisit the Constitution,” ani Abu. “The proposed federalism will give us the chance to reexamine the provisions of our Constitution for fair distribution of the benefits of economic growth.”