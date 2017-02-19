Isa pang oarfish natagpuan sa dalampasigan sa Cagayan de Oro INQUIRER.net

NATAGPUAN ang isang oarfish sa dalampasigan ng Barangay Gusa sa Cagayan de Oro kahapon ng hapon.

Sa isang post sa Facebook, sinabi ni Jude Cyril Roque Viernes na tinatayang 15 metro ang haba ng walang kaliskis at kulay silver na isda. Buhay pa ang isda nang matagpuan, bagamat namatay kinalaunan.

Kinikilala ng Guinness Book of World Records ang oarfish bilang longest bony fish na naitala noong 2015.

Tinangay din ang isang oarfish sa dalampasigan sa Agusan del Norte noong isang linggo bago ang 6.7-magnitude na lindol na tumama sa Surigao City.

