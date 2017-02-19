3M seniors walang pensyon

May 3 milyong senior citizen na walang natatanggap na pensyon.

Kaya nais ng isang solon na bigyan ng gobyerno ng P500 kada buwan ang mga senior citizen na walang natatanggap na pensyon sa Social Security System o Government Service Insurance System.

Isinusulong ni Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe ang House bill 5038 upang matulungan umano ang mga senior na nagtrabaho sa informal sector.

“The primary goal of our bill is to provide pension for the ‘missing middle’,” ani Batocabe. “The missing middle represents the big chunk of vulnerable people who do not qualify as extremely poor. Oftentimes, they are employed in the informal sector, and social assistance regularly granted to the extreme poor is not accessible to them.”

Kung nakapagbibigay umano ang Department of Social Welfare and Development ng pinansyal na tulong sa mga mahihirap na pamilya maaari rin itong makapagbigay ng pensyon.

Ayon sa DSWD ang magbibigay ito ng P500 kada buwan sa may 2.8 milyong mahihirap na senior citizen.

“The 500 pesos is a start for our seniors to warrant dignity from contributing income to their families. They may buy rice and spend the remaining amount for their medicines,” ani Batocabe.

Nakasaad sa panukala na pag-aaralan kada dalawang taon kung sapat pa ang P500 pensyon batay sa pagtaas ng bilihin at sa pondo ng gobyerno.

Ayon sa Philippine Statistics Authority may 7.6 milyong senior citizen noong 2015 at tataas ito sa 22.6 milyon sa 2045.