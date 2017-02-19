Pag-apruba sa death penalty dedesisyunan bukas

Magpupulong bukas ang mga miyembro ng majority bloc sa Kamara de Representantes upang magdesisyon kung pagbobotohan na ang panukalang pagbabalik ng death penalty sa bansa.Sinabi ni House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rudy Farinas na hindi nila papayagan ang mag delaying tactic ng mga tutol sa House bill 4727 na nakasalang sa plenaryo ng Kamara.“As chairman of the [House] committee on rules, we will now force to vote on this measure and we will now close the period of debates,” ani Fariñas.Ayon naman kay House Deputy Speaker at Marikina City Rep. Miro Quimbo hahayaan ng Liberal Party na bumoto ang kanilang mga miyembro batay sa kanilang konsensya.“We had long decided that the party. Will take a stand to give everyone the freedom to vote based on their respective belief,” ani Quimbo. “The party members agreed that we will vote on the basis of our long held individual values as well as the sentiments of our district constituents. And that we will not vote on the basis of protecting our respective positions.”Inamin ni Quimbo na marami ang ayaw sa death penalty dahil sa haba ng listahan ng mga krimen parurusahan nito.“Unless this list is reduced, and the mandatory imposition of the death penalty is not made discretionary, many will continue to oppose it,” ani Quimbo. “The party did not take a position on specific crimes as we had said that we are going to exercise conscience vote and we will respect that. But personally I am opposed to its (plunder) removal. But, aswith all the heinous crimes defined in the committee report, as long as the range is allowed to give the judge discretion whether to impose reclusion Perpetua or the death penalty, I am fine with it.”Ayon naman kay Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe maaaring pag-usapan ang listahan ng krimen na papatawan ng kamatayan.Limampung kongresista ang nagpalista upang magtanong sa mga sponsor ng panukala sa plenaryo.Sinabi naman ni House deputy speaker Fredenil Castro na mayroong numero ang mayorya upang aprubahan ang panukala.30

