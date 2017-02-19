Duterte, Speaker nag-usap sa Baguio

Nag-relax sina Pangulong Duterte at House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez sa Baguio City noong Biyernes.

Tumagal umano ng tatlong oras ang pagkukuwentuhan ng dalawa na sinabayan nila ng pag-inom ng mainit na kape at papaitan at wala umanong napag-usapan tungkol sa pulitika.

Ayon sa isang source dumating ang Pangulo sa official residence ng Speaker sa Baguio City.

“The atmosphere at the meeting was very warm and friendly, they are not just friends, they are also brothers,” saad ng source na nagsabi na naghiwalay ang dalawa alas-12 ng hatinggabi. “Pinag-usapan nila ang nakalipas na kampanya at binalikan ang kanilang pagsusumikap na mapanalunan ang Malacanang at makapaglingkod sa bayan.”

Nasa Baguio si Duterte para sa 2017 alumni homecoming ng Philippine Military Academy noong Sabado.

Nabatid na kasama sa mga nagkita sina House Majority Floor Leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo “Rudy” Fariñas, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Mike Dino, at Internal Revenue Deputy Commissioner Jesus Clint Aranas.

Kinumpirma naman ni Alvarez na nagkita sila ng pangulo pero iginiit na walang pinag-usapan tungkol sa mga nangyayari.

“We just talked about the last campaign. It’s like meeting a very close friend. No politics at all, just good old days,” ani Alvarez.

Si Alvarez ang inaasahan ni Duterte na magpapasa sa mga batas na kailangan nito upang matupad ang kanyang mga ipinangako noong kampanya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.