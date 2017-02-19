6 ‘Pinay Disney Princess’ ite-train ni Lea sa ‘I Dare To Dream’

PERFECT ang international Pinay singer-performer na si Lea Salonga na maging host at mentor ng bagong reality-based web series na Disney Princess: I Dare To Dream.

Isa ito sa mga ipinagmamalaking proyekto ng Globe Studios ngayong 2017 in collaboration with Disney and Maker Studios, kaya talagang super excited na sa pagsisimula nito ang grupong nasa likod ng bonggang web series.

Bukod nga sa pagbabalik ni Lea bilang coach ng The Voice Teens Philippines sa ABS-CBN, magiging busy din ang singer-actress bilang host at mentor ng Disney Princess: I Dare To Dream.

Makakasama ni Lea para tulungan ang mga batang finalists na mas palawakin pa ang kanilang kaalaman sa teatro sina theater actress Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, social educator Efren Penaflorida, veterinarian Dr. Nielsen Donato, animator Tito Romero, chef Jessie Sincioco, at ang YouTuber at host na si Charisma Star. Ang YouTube blogger namang si Janina Vela ang magsisilbing co-host ng programa which will be inspired by Disney’s iconic princesses and their incredible stories and qualities.

Ang mga lucky young girls naman na napili sa web series na ito ay sina Hya Leonardo, na nangangarap ding maging broadway actress, aspiring chef Sirach Catipay, ang nangangarap maging veterinarian na si Liana San Diego, Jaden Narvios na gustong maging pangulo, aspiring newscaster Stephanie Jordan, at ang aspiring animator na si Alexi Tan.

Ayon kay Lea, “This is a partnership between Disney and Globe. The project is called I Dare To Dream where six young women are put through challenges as teams and individuals, and mentored by professionals in their chosen field of endeavor.

“At the end of this competition, one of them will head off to Tokyo to witness the ‘Beauty And The Beast’ premiere. And that’s gonna be exciting. Emma Watson will be there and it will be awesome,” ani Lea.

Pangungunahan ng anim na finalists, kasama si Lea at iba pang OPM artists ang culminating activity ng nasabing web series sa darating na March 22 sa SM MOA Arena.

“The show’s 12 episodes will be available for streaming via Globe Telecom’s YouTube channel and on www.idaretodream.ph, and will also be aired on Disney Channel and on the Disney Channel mobile app this May 2017,” sabi ni Globe Telecom’s Chief Commercial Officer Albert de Larrazabal.

Dugtong pa niya, “Globe, with focus on enriching the Filipino digital lifestyle is now changing the way Filipinos consume entertainment. Through Globe Studios, we produce local original digital content for our customers that may be shared even with our global partners. This allows the local ecosystem of actors and producers to be part of the rich content offerings of global media creators like Disney.”

Ayon naman kay direk Quark Henares, Head of Globe Studios, “Inspiration comes from within. These kids have big aspirations in life and we want to support them all the way. In the web series, the girls will be staying in a house where they will be mentored to reach their dreams. Only one girl will be chosen for a special trip of a lifetime.”