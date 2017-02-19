Netizens sinisi sa Erich-Daniel scandal



NAGLABAS na nga ng official statement ang Star Magic tungkol sa kontrobersiyang kinasasangkutan nina Erich Gonzales at Daniel Matsunaga.

Agree kami sa sinabi ni Kuya Jobert Sucaldito na more of a “damage control” na lang ang paglabas ng official statement ng kampo ni Erich sa isyu ng kanilang break-up.

Sandamakmak agad ang nagbigay ng reaction through text and social media kina Kuya Jobert at Papa Ahwel Paz pagkatapos nilang ibalita ang muling pagkikita nina Erich at Daniel sa opisina ng Star Magic.

Majority of them said na walang dating ang official statement, at nainis pa ang ilang netizen dahil sila pa ang nasisisi sa pakikialam sa away ng ex-lovers.

In the first place, sino raw ba ang nagbigay ng idea tungkol sa hiwalayan at dahilan kung bakit sila nag-away? ‘Yung mga artista naman daw nila ang mahilig mag-post kete post sa social media na naturalmente ay papatulan ng netizens.

Sabi pa ng iba, mismong ang kapatid daw ni Daniel na si Vanessa ang nag-post ng mahabang mensahe sa kanyang social media account para kay Erich.

Nakakaloka nga ang mga artista ngayon. Hindi na sila nagpapa-interview or sumasagot sa press kapag may isyu sa kanila. Pero sila mismo kung anu-ano ang pino-post na statement sa social media. At kung makapag-emote, super wagas, huh!