Hiwalayang Sarah-Matteo pinakakalat ng mga tsismosa By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MAY natisod kaming tsismis na diumano’y nasa “cool-off” period daw ngayon sina Sarah Geronimo at Matteo Guidicelli? Saan naman kaya nanggaling ang tsismis na ito? Sa aming pagkakaalam at ayon na rin sa mga very close kachika naming nakakakilala sa magdyowa, kapwa in-enjoy nina Sarah at Matteo ang Valentine’s Day. So kailan at paano kaya silang nag-cool off? Hay, ang mga tsismosa nga naman, mema lang, as in memasabi lang. Ha-hahaha! q q q Speaking of Sarah G, kulit na kulit kami sa naging song number nila ni Daniel Padilla sa ASAP last Sunday. Sa totoo lang, isa kami sa naniniwalang bagay sila at mayroon silang kemistri on screen. Kapwa may natural appeal at karisma ang dalawa sa masa. Hindi naman alangan ang mga hitsura nila no, kahit pa sabihing mas matanda si Sarah kay DJ. Ha-hahahaha! Basta lang, napi-feel naming one of these days ay mayroong lulutuing proyekto para sa kanila ang ABS-CBN. Nakakaaliw, masaya at malakas ang feeling naming magiging “kakaiba” ang tandem nila pag nagkataon. Ang tanong lang, pumayag kaya ang KathNiel fans sa posibleng DanRah tandem?

