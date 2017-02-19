Vhong, John, Lorna, Bayani sinugod si Jinggoy sa Camp Crame

NAKISAYA kami sa pagsalubong ng birthday ng mahal nating Sen. Jinggoy Estrada sa Camp Crame noong Huwebes ng gabi.

Gabi ‘yun ng mga kaibigan ni Papa Jinggoy sa showbiz na masayang naki-celebrate sa kanyang kaarawan. Siyempre kumpleto ang kanyang pamilya mula kay Pangulong-Mayor Erap Estrada, kapatid na si Col. Jude, asawang si Mareng Precy at mga anak nila.

Nandu’n din si Manay Susan Roces, Manay Ichu Maceda, Tita Dolor Guevarra, hanggang kina nanay Cristy Fermin, Tita Aster Amoyo at mga kaibigang Ogie Diaz, Jun Lalin, Gorgy Rula at marami pang iba.

Sandali naming nakakuwentuhan sina Vhong Navarro, John Estrada, Bayani Agbayani, ang maganda pa ring si Lorna Tolentino kasama ang mga anak, Amy Austria, kapatid na Tirso Cruz III and wife Lyn Cruz, papa Jay Manalo, Tito Eddie Gutiierrez at Tita Annabel Rama, ang mga kapamilya nina Sen. Bong Revilla at Mayor Lani Mercado, at marami pang iba. Sina Marissa Sanchez at Eric Nicolas ang nagsilbing hosts ng party.

Ramdam naming hindi buo ang kasiyahan ni papa Jinggoy dahil hanggang ngayon siyempre ay nasa piitan pa rin sila at patuloy ang kaso, pero alam din naming ang nagsisilbing pangalawang tahanan nila ni Sen. Bong for almost three years now ay nagbibigay lang ng panandaliang saya kapag may mga kagayang okasyon kasama ang mga tunay nilang kaibigan.

We truly pray and wish na sana’y sa susunod na birthday nina Papa Jinggoy at Papa Bong ay wala na sila sa Camp Crame. Happy, happy birthday to you mahal naming Senador Jinggoy!