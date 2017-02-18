Alden, Maine binulabog ang LRT station sa Cubao; nakitakbo sa mga pasahero By Jun Nardo Bandera

BINULABOG nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza ang mga pasahero ng LRT-2 Cubao Station nang kunan doon ang opening scene ng GMA Primetime series nilang Destined To Be Yours. Inilabas sa 24 Oras last Friday ang nasabing eksena. Nakitang pumila rin ang dalawa sa pagbili ng ticket pero nandoon ang maingat na pag-alalay sa kapareha ng Pambansang Bae with matching takbuhan para makahabol sa train. Ang LRT scene nina Maine at Alden ay isa lang sa kaabang-abang na eksena sa DTBY. Nangako rin kasi ang director na si Irene Villamor na hindi mabibigo ang AlDub Nation sa non-stop kilig at lambingan ng dalawa sa una nilang full length series. Dahil sa teleseryeng ito, ang Team Abroad ng ADN ay nagkukumahog nang mag-subscribe sa GMA Pinoy TV para mapanood nila ang world premiere ng programa sa Febr. 27, huh! Samantala, kasalukuyan namang nagpapagaling ngayon ang Pambansang Bae matapos maospital kamakailan dahil sa tonsillitis at acute pharyngitis. Pinayuhan ng doktor si Alden na magpahinga muna bago muling sumabak sa trabaho.

