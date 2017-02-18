Ikatlong panalo target ng Ateneo sa UAAP women’s volleyball

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

8 a.m. FEU vs UE (men)

10 a.m. Adamson vs Ateneo (men)

2 p.m. FEU vs UE (women)

4 p.m. Adamson vs Ateneo (women)

Men’s Team Standings: Ateneo (3-0); NU (2-1); FEU (2-1); UP (2-1); UST (2-1); La Salle (1-2); Adamson (0-3); UE (0-3)

Women’s Team Standings: NU (3-0); UP (3-0); La Salle (2-1); Ateneo (2-1); FEU (1-2); UST (1-2); UE (0-3); Adamson (0-3)

TUTUMBUKIN ng Ateneo De Manila Lady Eagles ang ikatlong panalo habang ikalawang sunod naman ang target ng Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws sa pagsagupa ngayon sa kani-kanilang kalaban sa pagpapatuloy ng eliminasyon ng UAAP Season LXXIX women’s volleyball tournament sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City.

Una munang magsasagupa ang FEU Tamaraws at UE Red Warriors sa ganap na alas-8 ng umaga sa men’s division bago sundan ng sagupaan sa pagitan ng Adamson at nagtatanggol na dalawang sunod na kampeong Ateneo Blue Eagles sa ganap na alas-10 ng umaga.

Agad itong susundan ng sagupaan ng FEU Lady Tamaraws sa ganap na alas-2 ng hapon kontra UE Lady Warriors sa women’s division bago ang tampok na salpukan sa pagitan ng dating kampeon na Ateneo Lady Eagles na haharapin ang wala pang panalong Adamson Soaring Falcons sa ganap na 4 ng hapon.

Galing sa kabiguan ang FEU Lady Tamaraws na tinalo ng Ateneo Lady Eagles sa limang sets, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19, 16-25 at 11-15 habang nalasap ng UE Lady Warriors ang 9-25, 22-25 at 23-25. kabiguan kontra sa season host UST Tigresses,

Nasubok din ang katatagan ng Ateneo Lady Eagles kontra FEU sa huli nitong laban bago nagawang itala ang maigting na panalo kontra FEU sa iskor na 25-19, 24-26,19-25, 25-16 at 15-11. —Angelito Oredo

INQUIRER PHOTO