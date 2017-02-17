Palasyo tiniyak ang due process para kay de Lima Bandera

TINIYAK ng Palasyo na bibigyan ng due process si Justice Secretary Leila de Lima matapos namang pormal nang kasuhan ng Department of Justice (DOJ) kaugnay ng pagkakasangkot sa umano’y iligal na drog. “She will be acccorded due process and answer in the proper forum,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Ito’y matapos magsampa ang DOJ ng tatlong kaso laban kay de Lima sa Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court.

“The government has found probable cause to charge Senator Leila de Lima for her involvement in the illegal drug trade in the National Penitentiary,” dagdag ni Abella.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.