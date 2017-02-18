Sylvia nakiusap sa 2 anak: Wag muna kayong mag-asawa! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

ALIW na aliw kami sa post ni Sylvia Sanchez noong Huwebes ng umaga habang kasama ang mga anak na sina Arjo Atayde at Ria Atayde para mag-renew ng pasaporte. Edad 26 na si Arjo at 24 naman si Ria kaya puwedeng isa sa mga araw na ito ay maisipan na ng dalawa na magkaroon ng sariling pamilya. Pero sa post ng nanay ng dalawa ay inamin niyang hindi pa siya handa. “Ang happy ng morning ko kasama ko si gwapo ogag ko @arjoatayde at si potpot ko @riaatayde need to renew our passport positive vibes lang with my kiddos ang saya, saya ko kahit konting oras lang kami magkakasama, thank u passport at ikaw ang dahilan! Hahahaha, wag muna kayo mag asawa mga 10yrs pa at gusto ko pa kayo masolo seryoso ako! Ayoko pa talaga hahaha di pa ako ready, love u both so much. Happy morning everyone!” Samantala, paalis ang mga Atayde sa Abril patungong Orlando, Florida para suportahan ang isa pang anak ni Ibyang na si Gela Atayde na kasama sa grupong Encienda Poveda Dance Group na Philippine Representative International Cheerleading Union Worlds Competition sa Universal Studios.

