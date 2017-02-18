Erich, Daniel magkasamang pumunta sa US, parang walang nangyari

SEEMINGLY, all’s well that ends well ang drama nina Erich Gonzales at Daniel Matsunaga.
Star Magic was wise enough to intervene in the controversial split which dragged some people especially Daniel’s family.
“Nagharap kahapon sina Erich Gonzales at Daniel Matsunaga sa Star Magic office para pag-usapan ang mga issues na may kinalaman sa kanilang hiwalayan. Naging maayos ang usapan nilang dalawa. Walang kinalaman ang pera o third party sa kanilang paghihiwalay.
“Pakiusap nina Erich at Daniel na huwag idamay ang kanilang pamilya sa issue. Hiling rin ng dalawa ang pag-unawa at pagkakataong maayos ng pribado ang kanilang relasyon. Maraming salamat po.”
‘Yan ang official statement ng Star Magic na inilabas recently.
Actually, nakaganda ang masinsinang pag-uusap ng dalawa dahil sa photo na nakita namin while they were at the airport canteen ay may glow na sa mga mata ni Erich.
Before kasi, after niyang magpagupit ay mukha siyang nalosyang. Now, she is back top her radiantly beautiful self.
