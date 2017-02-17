Batang bayani viral sa social media Radyo Inquirer

PINAGKAKAGULUHAN ngayon sa social media ang kwento ng high school student na taga-Sta. Cruz, Maynila na nagligtas ng kapwa niya estudyante na nalunod sa Zambales. Sa Facebook page ng “Arellano Files” kinilala ang kabayanihan ni Mark Anthony Tiglao, 14, at grade 8 student ng Cayetano Arellano High School.

Si Tiglao ang Top 1 sa kanilang klase.

Ayon sa kwento, tumalon sa lawa sa Zambales si Tiglao kasama ang apat pang kaklase. Isa sa apat ang hindi marunong lumangoy kaya nagkakawag ito.

Dahil marunong lumangoy, sinagip ni Tiglao ang nalulunod na kaklase.

Matapos ito ay lumubog sa tubig si Tiglao.

Ayon sa ulat, siya ang pinakahuling natagpuan ng mga rescuer.

Dagsa naman ang pakikiramay ng mga kaibigan at kaklase ni Tiglao sa kanyang Facebook account

