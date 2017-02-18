Solenn suka nang suka pagkatapos ng taping By Jun Nardo Bandera

MAPILI sa pagkain si Solenn Heussaff kaya naman nang pakainin ng oily at junk food sa isang segment ng bagong GMA weekend show na Full House Tonight nang halos 20 minutes, masuka-suka siya pagkatapos ng segment. Eh, kahit hindi niya masabayan ang husay sa pagkanta ng host ng musical comedy show na si Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, kineri naman niyang makipagsabayan sa pagiging kikay ng Songbird. Ngayong gabi ang premiere ng FHT with Dennis Trillo as special guest na siyang magpapaandar sa pagpapatawa for the pilot episode. May pasabog din na interview sa kanya sina Regs at Sos sa “Eat Girls.” Sa plug, tinanong ni Regine ang tungkol sa lovelife ni Dennis, gutom ba raw ito o busog? Tugon ng aktor, “Busug na busog!” Makakasama rin nina Regine at Solenn sa Full House Tonight sina Joross Gamboa, Miguel Tanfelix, Bianca Umali, Nar Cabico, Kim Idol at marami pang iba.

