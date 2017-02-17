Speaker Alvarez nais ipa-abolish ang ERC

NAGHAIN si Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ng panukalang batas na naglalayong i-abolish ang Energy Regulatory Commission matapos naman ang pagpapakamatay ng isang director nito dahil sa umano’y pressure para aprubahan ang mga maanomalyang kontrata sa ERC.“The suspicions raised against the integrity of the ERC, which isprimarily entrusted with regulating the country’s electric industryand promoting competition in the market, cannot be ignored,” sabi ni Alvarez sa paghahain ng House Bill No. 5020.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng pagpapakamatay ni ERC Director Francisco Jose Villa,

Jr. na nag-iwan pa ng sulat kung saan inaakusahan ang mga opisyal ng mga anomalya sa pagbibigay ng kontrata.

Sa kanyang panukala, papalitan na lamang ang ERC ng Board of Energy, na magiging attached agency ng Department of Energy (DOE).

“This will ensure that the newly created board shall be explicitly within the regulatory arm of the government and specifically, within the direct control and supervision of the President,” dagdag ni Alvarez.

“In his suicide note, Villa claimed that his superiors exerted pressure upon his person to approve contracts that disregard the proper regulatory procedures,” sabi pa ni Alvarez.