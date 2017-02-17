Chikungunya outbreak idineklara sa isang bayan sa North Cotabato Inquirer

NAGDEKLARA ang isang rural health unit sa M’lang, North Cotobato ng Chikungunya outbreak sa Barangay Poblacion A matapos magpositibo ang 50 pasyente sa naturang sakit. Sinabi ni Dr. Glecerio Sotea, municipal health officer, na base sa resulta ng pagsusuri ng Regional Institiute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) na nakabase sa Maynila, nagpositibo sa mosquito-born virus ang kinuhang blood sample mula sa mga pasyente. “The RITM confirmed that the blood samples we sent to them showed that Chikunggunya was behind the illness of our constituents in Mlang,” sabi ni Soptea. Idinagdag ni Sotea na inaasahang tataas pa ang mga pasyenteng may Chikungunya dahil mas maraming residente ang pumupunta sa mga ospital kung saan inirereklamo nila ang pananakit ng katawan at lagnat, na pawang sintomas ng sakit.

