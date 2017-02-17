DOJ naghain ng panibagong mga kaso vs de Lima INQUIRER.net

NAGSAMPA ang Department of Justice (DOJ) ng tatlong panibagong kaso laban kay Sen. Leila de Lima na may kaugnayan sa droga.

Isinampa ang mga kaso sa Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court.

Kabilang sa mga inihaing kaso laban kay de Lima ay paglabag sa Republic Act (RA) No. 9165 o Dangerous Drugs Act.

Bukod kay de Lima, kinasuhan din si dating Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Franklin Bucayu.

Sa isang pahayag, nangako naman si de Lima na lalabanan ang mga kaso laban sa kanya.

“…travesty of truth and justice. Plain and simple political persecution,” sabi ni de Lima.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.