20,000 inaasahang dadalo sa ‘Walk for Life’

INAASAHANG aabot sa 20,000 ang lalahok bukas sa “Walk for Life,” isang kilos protesta para tutulan ang death penalty at extra-judicial.

“We are open to everyone: religious groups, civic groups. We asked them to go there directly, we expect around 20,000 people or more,” sabi Joseph Jesalva, ng Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas.

Idinagdag ni Jesalva na umabot na so 10,000 ang nagparehistro sa rali na magsisimula madaling araw sa Quirino Grandstand.

Kabilang sa mga dadalo sa prayer rally ay manggagaling pa sa Balanga, Malolos, San Fernando, Pampanga at Antipolo

Dadalao rin ang Couples for Christ, Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines, Association of Major Religious Superiors of the Philippines, at ang Manila Archdiocesan and Parochial Schools Association.

“There are some evangelicals, non-Catholics, who called us and signified they were coming,” dagdag ni Jesalva.

Inendorso naman ng Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) ang pagkilos.

Kabilang si CBCP president at Lingayen-Dagupan archbishop Socrates Villegas sa mga dadalo sa rali.

Maglalakad ang mga lalahok mula Quirino Grandstand papuntang Rizal Monument at pabalik.

Magsasagawa rin ng kahalintulad na pagkilos sa Dagupan, Pangasinan, Cebu at iba pang dioceses sa buong bansa.

Kumpiyansa naman si Manila auxiliary bishop Broderick Pabillo na maraming Katoliko ang makikilahok sa prayer rally.

“We hope to have many people attending the Walk for Life although we don’t know exactly the response so far. This is our first experience of a lay initiative in this regard,” said Pabillo.