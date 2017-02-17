Army officer, 1 pa patay sa engkuwentro vs. terror group By John Roson Bandera

Dalawang kawal ng Army, kabilang ang isang opisyal, ang nasawi at isa pa ang nasugatan nang makasagupa ang mga hinihinalang kasapi ng lokal na grupo ng teroristang may kaugnayan sa ISIS, sa Marawi City Huwebes ng hapon, ayon sa militar. Nasawi sina Maj. Jerico Mangalus at Cpl. Bryan Libot, kapwa nakatalaga sa Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces (ISAFP), sabi ni Lt. Col. Benedicto Manquiquis, public affairs chief ng Army 1st Infantry Division. Sugatan naman aniya si Cpl. Rolando Cartilla, nakatalaga rin sa ISAFP. Naganap ang sagupaan dakong alas-5:30, habang nagsasagawa si Mangalus at iba pang miyembro ng Military Intelligence Group 10 ng ISAFP ng intelligence operation sa Brgy. Lilod Madaya. Sakay ng Isuzu Crosswind (ZST-997) ang mga kawal nang maka-engkuwentro ang mga armadong lulan ng puting Toyota Corolla (ULB-391), ani Manquiquis. Umabot sa 10 minuto ang palitan ng putok bago umatras ang mga armado, na pinaniniwalaang miyembro ng Maute group, aniya. Dinala ang mga nasawi’t nasugatang kawal sa Amai Pakpak Hospital, doon din sa Marawi. Di pa mabatid ng militar kung may mga casualty rin sa mga armado. Nagpakalat ng tauhan ang Army 65th Infantry Battalion para tugisin ang mga armado at magsagawa ng checkpoint sa Marawi, ani Manquiquis. Naganap ang sagupaan tatlong linggo lang matapos bombahin ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang pinagkutaan ng Maute group at iba pang local terrorist organization sa kasukalan ng Butig, Lanao del Sur. Labinlimang terror suspect ang napatay at walo ang nasugatan sa naturang operasyon, ayon sa militar. Isinagawa ang pambobomba sa Butig noong huling bahagi ng Enero matapos makasagap ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan ng impormasyon na balak magtayo ng local terrorist groups doon ng isang estado na kagaya ng sa Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), sabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Ang planong estado ay itatayo umano ni Abu Sayyaf commander Isnilon Hapilon, na lumipat sa Lanao mula Basilan, sa utos ng mga miyembro ng ISIS na nakabase sa Gitnang Silangan, ani Lorenzana.

