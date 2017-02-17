Aldub umaming posibleng sila na ang itinadhana para sa isa’t isa

FINALLY, mapapanood na ang launching teleserye nina Maine Mendoza at Alden Richards sa primetime ng GMA 7.

Kapwa naniniwala ang magka-loveteam na may kinalaman ang “destiny” sa kanilang buhay at career at very grateful sila sa nagawa nitong milagro sa kanilang pagiging artista.

Inamin ng dalawa na tulad ng kanilang mga fans, pareho rin nilang iniisip na what if sila na talaga ang itinadhana para sa isa’t isa?

“We don’t plan and we can’t see naman our future. Ang malinaw po kasi sa samahan namin ngayon, we become better persons and friends at mas lumalalim ang pagkakakilala namin sa isa’t isa,” sey ni Alden.

Sabi naman ni Maine, “Well, naiisip ko naman po talaga (destined to be together). Siguro po mga 24 times a day! Ha-hahaha!”

Dugtong niya, “Naiisip ko po talaga kasi, una po sa lahat, hindi naman po siguro ako mapupunta kung hindi rin naman po kami nagkakilala ni Alden. Lahat talaga yan, destiny. So, pwede po. Naiisip ko naman po siya.”

Pareho silang nagtrabaho nu’ng Valentine’s Day, nag-report sila sa Eat Bulaga nu’ng tanghali at present din sa grand presscon ng kanilang TV series na Destined To Be Yours na magsisimula na sa Feb. 27 sa GMA Telebabad.

“Busy po at walang time to look for gifts or plan for something. Magkatrabaho naman kami at laging nagkikita so siguro everyday na lang din yung Valentine’s Day namin,” natatawa pang pahayag ni Alden.

Sa nasabing teleserye ay nagbabalik-GMA naman si Janice de Belen na gaganap bilang kikay at manghuhulang nanay ni Maine.

Kasama rin nila rito sina Gardo Verzosa, Tita Boots Anson-Roa, Ina Feleo, Tommy Abuel, Ronnie Henares, Sheena Halili, Koreen Medina, Dominic Roco, at marami pang iba.

Baguhan din ang direktor nitong si Irene Villamor na siya ring nagdirek ng pelikulang “Camp Sawi” na halatang kilig na kilig sa tandem nina Maine at Alden.