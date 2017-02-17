Maine hindi malilimutan ang ‘dulas scene’ ni Alden By Jun Nardo Bandera

PABORITONG eksena ni Maine Mendoza sa Destined To be Yours ay nang madulas si Alden Richards sa ulanan. Nakasama nga ang scene na ‘yon sa launching ng full TV trailer ng una nilang primetime series. Ayon kay Meng, totoong ulan kasi ang ginamit. Hindi sinasadyang nadulas si Alden habang kinukunan ang eksenang kaya hinding-hindi ‘yon malilimutan ng Phenomenal Star. Pero dagdag ni Meng, marami pang pabulosang eksena na dapat abangan ng mga tao bukod sa “dulasan scene”, huh! Anyway, sa Feb. 27 ang pilot telecast ng DTBY worldwide kaya naman ang GMA, nanawagan sa Team Abroad ng AlDub Nation na mag-subscribe na sa GMA Pinoy TV nang sa gayon ay hindi sila mahuli sa kuwentuhan at kiligan, huh!

