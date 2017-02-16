Simbahan magpoprotesta vs ‘death’ INQUIRER.net

NAKATAKDANG magsagawa ng malaking pagkilos ang mga miyembro ng Simbahan upang ipakita ang pagtutol ng mga ito sa parusang kamatayan.

Ani Manila auxiliary bishop Broderick Pabillo, tatawagin ang kilos protesta na “Walk for Life.”

“This is his constituency. It’s a big group. They are people who come from the parishes who want to speak,” sabi ni Pabillo, na siyang chairman ng Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Idinagdag ni Pabillo na magsisimula ang tatlong oras na prayer rally sa Quirino Grandstand alas-4:30 ng umaga at tatagal hanggang alas-7 ng umaga.

“His (Pangulong Duterte) mandate was not only during the elections. He should listen to the lay people, these are the people from the grassroots,” ani Pabillo.

Idinagdag ng obispo na magasasagawa rin ng rally sa Dagupan, Pangasinan at Cebu.

