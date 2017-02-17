Marian, Dingdong aktibo pa rin ang sex life kahit busy at may anak na By Jun Nardo Bandera

LUMUTANG na ang ginawang pictorial nina Angel Locsin at Marian Rivera para sa anniversary issue ng isang magazine. Wala namang isyu kay Marian na pagsamahin sila ni Gel. Itinuturing nila ang isa’t isa na magkaibigan naman. Pinasilip nga niya sa renewal ng kontrata niya sa BiofitTea ang samples ng natapos na photo shoot. Sa chikahan na ‘yon kay Yan Yan, sinabi niyang sa Tagaytay nila idinaos ni Dingdong Dantes ang kanilang Valentine’s Day. Wala nga lang “V-Day tsuk” na naganap sa kanila. “Baka mamaya! Ha! Ha! Ha! Alam mo minsan, pag may anak ka, hindi na ‘yon ang concern namin. Pero hindi naman maaalis ‘yon sa amin. Pero pag may-anak ka na, mag-iiba ka na eh. “Hindi naman bawas pero alam mo, mag-iiba na ‘yung prayoridad mo. Alangang gawin namin ‘yon, nandoon ang anak mo, hindi ko kaya! Ayoko nang nandoon. “Nakabuntot sa akin ang anak ko. After siguro ng teleserye ko puwede nang sundan ‘yon. Sana, Lord. “’Day, Diyos ko, magti-thirty three na ako! Choosy pa ba ako? “Kaya trabaho muna. After trabaho, go. Paglaki uli, trabaho uli and go! Ayoko ng isa. Apat o lima pa. “Saka nandiyan ang Sunday PinaSaya. Dalawang taon na pala na wala akong soap,” paliwanag ni Marian.

