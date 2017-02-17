Love triangle nina Ian, Bea at Xian waging-wagi sa madlang pipol By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAKATUTUWA naman ang more pronounced rivalry nina Anton (Ian Veneracion) and Totoy (Xian Lim) sa A Love To Last. Waging-wagi sa viewers ang love triangle ng tatlong bida sa serye. Sa isang eksena kasi na nasiraan ng sasakyan si Andeng (Bea Alonzo) ay to the rescue ang dalawang guys. Naghubad nang pang-itaas na damit si Totoy para lang maayos ang sasakyan ni Andeng. Selos na selos si Anton lalo na noong binuhat nito si Andeng dahil napapagod na. Samantala, ayaw na munang makausap ni Anton si Andeng. Halatang iniiwasan niya ito dahil gusto niyang ang daughter na niyang si Julia Barretto ang makipag-usap para sa debut party nito.

