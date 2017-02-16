Ex-La Union rep kinasuhan sa ghost projects By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Patong-patong na kasong kriminal ang isinampa laban kay dating La Union Rep. Thomas Dumpit Jr., kaugnay ng mga ghost project umano nito.

Napunta ang kaso ni Dumpit sa Sandiganbayan Seventh Division. Kasama niya sa kaso ang 21 iba pa kabilang si Godofredo Roque ng Kabuhayan at Kalusugan Alay sa Masa Foundation, Inc.

Ang dalawa ay nahaharap sa 18 kaso ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at Malversation of Public Fund.

Inilagay umano ni Dumpit ang P43.56 milyong halaga ng kanyang Priority Development Assistance Fund noong 2009 at 2010 sa nabanggit na NGO sa pamamagitan ng National Livelihood Development Corporation— ang implementing agency.

Ang proyekto ay para sa mga residente ng Tubao, La Union pero wala umano silang natanggap na programa.

