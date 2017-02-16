Ethel Booba talks about marriage before sex; nagpayo kay Digong makipag-ayos kay Leni By DJan Magbanua Bandera

Guest si Charotism expert, Ethel Booba, nitong Wednesday sa #ShowbizLive with Ervin Santiago and Izel Abanilla. She was promoting her new book, #Charotism: The Wit and Wisdom of Ethel Booba, kung saan mababasa ang mga wittiest and patok na patok na tweets and hanash nya sa social media. Diretso namang sinagot ni Ethel ang isang tanong ng netizen kung bakit siya magaling mag-tweet. “Meron akong mga advisor. May brainstorming yan bago bitawan. Kailangan ganun. Ano bang gusto mong iparating sa kanya. Kasi yung tweet message yan eh. Dapat pag gumagawa ka ng ganyang account may message talaga. Ang purpose lang ng Twitter account ay pagaanin na ang heavy.” sabi nya. “Pwede nating sabihing hindi lang ako ang ulo nun.” Dahil nga raw lumaki na siya, kailangan maingat na sa pagpopost. Natanong naman siya kung sakaling kunin siya ni Pangulong Duterte na isa sa kanyang mga adviser, ano ang unang-unang maipapayo niya? “Gusto ko sana ayusin na nila yung problema nila ni Vice President. Kailangan siguro ayusin nila face to face. Kasi puro na lang sila parinigan. Tapos yung mga troll na [nanggugulo].” seryosong sabi nya. Nagbigay din siya ng kanyang opinion ang komedyante tungkol sa gusto sanang gawin ng Department of Health na mamigay ng condom sa mga high school students. “Actually hindi yun ang issue. Dapat hindi muna nakikipagsex. Masyado na kasing ano ngayon, masyado nang wild na. Dapat ibalik yung before na yung marriage before sex.” Pero bakit hindi nya nagawa yun kung yun ang stand nya ngayon? “Na ano na ko eh, yun na nga yung nangyari sa akin yung future naman sana wag. Kasi kung ako, maganda talaga yung marriage from sex.” According to her kailangan daw ang kinukuha na model ng DOH ay yung mga nagbago nang pananaw para mas makumbinsi ang younger generation to think about marriage before sex.

