Sombero inaming namagitan para maibigay ang P50M sa mga BI execs

HUMARAP na sa Senado ang dating pulis na si Wenceslao “Wally” Sombero Jr. kung saan inamin niya na siya ang nakipagnegosasyon para maibigay ang P50 milyon sa mga opisyal ng immigration kapalit ng pagpapalaya sa mahigit 1,300 Chinese national na iligal na nagtatrabaho sa kompanya ng gambling magnate na si Jack Lam sa Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga.Idinetalye ni Sombero kung paano niya ibinigay ang pera sa dalawang dating Deputy Immigration Commissioner na sina Al Argosino at Michael Robles noong Nobyembre 27 sa isang hotel casino sa Parañaque City.

“Mr. Chair, I’d like [to put it into the] records that what happened

at the COD (City of Dreams) from Nov. 26 to 6.30 a.m., Nov. 27, no

extortion or bribery happened for the record,” sabi Sombero.

“What happened was a payoff,” dagdag ni Sombero.

Idinagdag ni Sombero na desisyon ng grupo ni Lam na magbigay ng pera para mapalaya ang mga Chinese national.

Sinabi ni Sombero na P100 milyon ang inisyal na napag-usapan kapalit ng kalayaan ng mga Chinese national.

Itinanggi naman ni Sombero na nanggaling sa kanya ang P50 milyon.

“I did not give P50 million. I do not have that kind of

money. I was the one who handed it over,” ayon pa kay Sombero.

Pinagalitan naman ni Senate blue ribbon committee chair Richard Gordon si Sombero.

“Try not to be a pilosopo. Don’t be a smart aleck, don’t give us the runaround,” ayon pa kay Gordon.

Iginiit ni Gordon na naging maluwag ang Senado sa kanya, matapos na mabigong dumalo sa tatlong pagdinig ng Senado habang siya ay nasa Canada.

“You’re being technical. Just tell the truth!” ayon naman kay Gordon.

Sinabihan naman ni Gordon si Sombero na tinatangka niyang protektahan ang sarili.

“You are bordering on contempt! You are protecting yourself from

bribery, extortion. You produced the two people!,” sabi ni Gordon.

Inamin din ni Sombero na nasa kanya pa ang P10 milyon na bahagi ng P50 milyong karagdagang pondo mula sa grupo ni Lam na hinihingi ni Argosino.