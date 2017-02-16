Sombero inaming namagitan para maibigay ang P50M sa mga BI execs

“Mr. Chair, I’d like [to put it into the] records that what happened
at the COD (City of Dreams) from Nov. 26 to 6.30 a.m., Nov. 27, no
extortion or bribery happened for the record,” sabi Sombero.
“What happened was a payoff,” dagdag ni Sombero.
Idinagdag ni Sombero na desisyon ng grupo ni Lam na magbigay ng pera para mapalaya ang mga Chinese national.
Sinabi ni Sombero na P100 milyon ang inisyal na napag-usapan kapalit ng kalayaan ng mga Chinese national.
Itinanggi naman ni Sombero na nanggaling sa kanya ang P50 milyon.
“I did not give P50 million. I do not have that kind of
money. I was the one who handed it over,” ayon pa kay Sombero.
Pinagalitan naman ni Senate blue ribbon committee chair Richard Gordon si Sombero.
“Try not to be a pilosopo. Don’t be a smart aleck, don’t give us the runaround,” ayon pa kay Gordon.
Iginiit ni Gordon na naging maluwag ang Senado sa kanya, matapos na mabigong dumalo sa tatlong pagdinig ng Senado habang siya ay nasa Canada.
“You’re being technical. Just tell the truth!” ayon naman kay Gordon.
Sinabihan naman ni Gordon si Sombero na tinatangka niyang protektahan ang sarili.
“You are bordering on contempt! You are protecting yourself from
bribery, extortion. You produced the two people!,” sabi ni Gordon.
Inamin din ni Sombero na nasa kanya pa ang P10 milyon na bahagi ng P50 milyong karagdagang pondo mula sa grupo ni Lam na hinihingi ni Argosino.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, INQUIRER.net
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94