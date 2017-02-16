1 pang ethics complaint vs de Lima By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naghain ng ethics complaint si Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque laban kay Sen. Leila de Lima na bahagi umano ng grupo na nais na maalis siya bilang kongresista.

Ayon kay Roque nalaman niya na si de Lima at Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo ay magkasama sa ‘BuCor Love Foundation’.

“Hindi pala gulong panloob lamang sa Kabayan Party ang tangkang pag-alis sa aking Kamara de Representantes, ito ay sabwatan ni Leila de Lima at ng Salot nga sa aking buhay,” ani Roque.

Si Roque ay ipinatatanggal bilang representante ng Kabayan dahil sa kanya umanong hindi magandang pagtatanong kay Ronnie Dayan, ang driver/bodyguard ni de Lima sa pagdinig ng House committee on justice.

“Naniniwala ako na, unang-una, ‘yong tangkang pag-alis sa akin dahil sa pagtatanong kay Ronnie Dayan ay para ako’y patahimikin. So ito po’y violation ng aking parliamentary immunity na malayang magtanong sa mga opisyal na mga imbestigasyon ng Kamara de Representantes,” ani Roque. Inamin naman ni Roque na personal ang dahilan ng paghahain ng reklamo at hindi umano niya kinonsulta si Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez kaugnay ng kanyang ginawa.

“I feel that I have to stand up to my parliamentary immunity and walang kahit sinong miyembro ng Kongreso na dapat naghihimasok sa mga gawain ng miyembro ng Kongreso, lalong-lalo na kung ang iniimbestigahan ay isang miyembro rin ng Kongreso.”

Sinabi ni Roque na nababagalan siya sa pag-aksyon ng Department of Justice at hanggang ngayon ay wala pang naisasampang kaso.

“At itong pagkatagal-tagal na panahon na inabot bago siya makulong, ito po ay isang sampal pa rin sa ating criminal justice system dahil iniisip ng marami na kapag ika’y makapangyarihan, ganito katagal ang imbestigasyon.”

