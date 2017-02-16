Tumbok Karera Tips, February 16, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Ideal View/Wise Ways; TUMBOK – (5) Go Abbey Go; LONGSHOT – (3) Damansuria

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Erik The Viking; TUMBOK – (1) Expecto Patronum; LONGSHOT – (4) Wannabe

Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Drummer Dave; TUMBOK – (5) Litonglito; LONGSHOT – (7) Milagrosa

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Wings Of Love; TUMBOK – (1) Nash And Ryan; LONGSHOT – (6) Pure Joy

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Jersy Savings; TUMBOK – (1) Windy Star; LONGSHOT – (3) Mark Jewel

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Bestman; TUMBOK – (5) Dainty Ankles; LONGSHOT – (1) Pearlescence

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Faithful Wife; TUMBOK – (2) Oakhill Princess; LONGSHOT – (5) Batang Ilang Ilang

