Pacman bugbog sa anti-sexual harassment bill; paggamit ng bible sa senado binatikos

NA-BASH nang husto si Sen. Manny Pacquiao when he interpelated Sen. Risa Hontiveros for her anti-sexual harassment bill.

Kasi naman, in-invoke muli ni Manny ang bible at sinabing dapat bihis babae ang babae at bihis lalaki ang mga lalaki. Pinalabas niyang maaaring gamitin sa krimen ang cross-dressing.

Kaliwa’t kanang bash ang inabot ni Manny sa Facebook.

“I think this man does not think before he opens his mouth. Any criminal can cross dress. You don’t need a gay person to cross dress, a straight individual can cross dress and commit a crime. Yes it can lead to a crime but assuming only gay people can cross dress and commit crime is in self discrimination. Lol.”

“Sus, wag mo i-qoute ang Bibliya. Dahil ikaw mismo ay nagkasala sa Diyos at sa Batas. Diba nga may anak ka sa labas, at nagkaroon ka ng ilang relasyon kasabay nang kay Jinkee, yung isa nga sikat kuno na artista.

“Wag ka din magsalita na pass is pass yun, dahil mali spelling mo! Past yun, hindi Pass! Diba sabi mo pa, sa isang hearing, pag nagkasala dapat parusahan, kaya dapat kasuhan ka din sa panloloko mk sa asawa mo!”

“Manny Pacquiao is indeed a special kind of stupid isn’t he? Hahaha!!! It’s just like saying gay marriage will encourage people to be gay, in the same way that hanging around tall people will make you tall. Hahahaha!!!”

“Humirit na naman po si Fuckquiao. Ohh manny please stop preaching if you can’t live with it. unang una lunod na lunod ka na sa pera at material na bagay, pangalawa your profession is an instrument of gambling in LasVegas, idagdag mu na ang pagiging pulitiko mo…. omg d ka ba kinikilabutan sa mga advocacy mo???”

Cross-dressing is a choice na hindi dapat pinakikialaman. Ang dapat mong asikasuhin ay ang pagpasa ng bill na magpapataw ng bitay sa mga corrupt politicians who steal by the millions and by the billions. Dapat bitayin din ang pamilya ng corrupt politicians dahil nakinabang sila sa ninakaw ng ama o ina nilang magnanakaw!!!