Maxene engaged na, BF model nag-propose sa Tokyo, Japan By Ervin Santiago Bandera

ENGAGED na si Maxene Magalona sa kanyang model-boyfriend na si Roby Mananquil. Na-surprise ang Kapamilya actress nang mag-propose si Roby sa kanya habang namamasyal sa Tokyo, Japan. Doon sila nag-celebrate ng Valentine’s Day. Ayon kay Maxene ito na raw ang pinakabongga at pinaka-memorable Valentine sa kanya. Hindi raw kasi niya in-expect na sa Japan pa siya yayayain ng boyfriend ng kasal. Sa kanyang Instagram account, ipinost ng aktres ang ilang litrato kung saan makikita ang pagluhod ni Roby sa harap ng dalaga hawak ang engagement ring na ibinigay niya kay Maxene. Ang isang photo ay nilagyan pa ni Maxene ng caption na: “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” Feeling ng ilang followers ni Maxene, hinintay lang ni Roby na matapos ang afternoon series nito na Doble Kara para sa kanyang proposal. Mahigit isang taon ding umere ang nasabing serye na pinagbidahan ni Julia Montes kung saan gumanap na kontrabida si Maxene.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.