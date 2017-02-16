Kylie bubuhayin sa book 2 ng Encantadia Bandera

NATUWA ang mga tagasuporta ng Kapuso actress na si Kylie Padilla nang ibalita ng dalaga na babalik pa rin si Reyna Amihan sa fantaseryeng Encantadia ng GMA 7. Sa kanyang social media account, ipinost ng fiance ni Aljur Abrenica ang magandang balita kaya naman haping-hapi uli ang mga Encantadiks na nakaka-miss na kay Amihan. Sey ni Kylie, magbabalik ang kanyang karakter sa Encantadia para sa kanyang anak na si Lira, na ginagampanan ni Mikee Quintos.

“What any mother would do for her child. Excited for the new journey ahead. Nangako si Amihan at tutuparin nya. A new journey awaits,” ang post ni Kylie sa kanyang Instagram account. Kung matatandaan mismong ang direktor na ng Kapuso fantasy series na si Mark Reyes ang nagsabi na hindi totally mawawala si Amihan sa kuwento ng Encantadia kahit na pinatay na siya sa kuwento. Ibig bang sabihin nito pasok pa rin si Kylie sa book 2 ng serye? Napapanood pa rin ang Encantadia after 24 Oras.

