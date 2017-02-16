Marian, Boobay pinatunayang ‘BFF for life’ Bandera

NGAYONG Sabado sa favorite n’yong cooking show with a twist, ang Sarap Diva, muling bibisita sa bahay ni Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez ang Kapuso Primetime Queen na si Marian Rivera-Dantes para sa isa namang masaya at inspiring na chikahan. Isasama pa niya ang kanyang real-life bestie na si Boobay para sa isang super riot na weekend bonding time! Muling patutunayan nina Yan Yan at Boobay ang tibay ng kanilang pagkakaibigan. Manggigigil din kayo sa cuteness ni Baby Zia sa mga videos na ise-share ni Mommy Marian. At bilang motherhood na nga ang usapan, ipakikita ni Marian kung paano ihanda ang isa sa mga homemade baby food na niluluto niya personally para kay Baby Zia. Siyempre hindi kumpleto ang umaga ng kainan at kuwentuhan kung walang masarap na kantahan kasama ang Songbird. Isa na namang umagang puno ng chikahan at katuwaan ngayong Sabado ng umaga ang magaganap sa Sarap Diva, pagkatapos ng Maynila sa GMA 7.

