Dating sexy star pinagtawanan nang mang-away ng reporter

HULA hoop: Palaban at matapang, totoo namang ikalawang balat na ito ng isang dating aktres whose “disrespectful son” is in the thick of news. Pero ang nakakaaliw, medyo slow ang pickup ng hitad. Once sa isang publikasyon ay nag-ring ang phone, nasa kabilang linya ang noo’y aktibo pang aktres. Hinahanting nito ang kolumnistang nagngangalang “Betty Renario.” Ang hindi alam ng aktres, fictitious ang manunulat para ‘ika nga’y makabira sa kanyang mala-lampoon na pitak sa babasahin. Nagkataon namang ang nakasagot ng tawag ay si “Betty,” pero sa takot nito sa aktres ay sinabi na lang niyang wala sa opisina ang taong pakay niya. Pagkababa ng phone, siyempre’y nagtawanan na lang ang mga nasa opisina. Kung paulit-ulit nga naman kasing bibigkasin ang pangalang Betty Renario, obviously na katunog ito ng salitang “beterinaryo” (veterinarian). Sa angking talino ng aktres, hindi man lang daw ba nito naisip na hindi nag-e-exist si Betty Renario kahit i-check pa niya sa National Statistics Office?

