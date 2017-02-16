Ai Ai swerte sa lovelife, naka-jackpot kay Gerald

KAHIT itinuturing na Love Month ang kasalukuyang buwan, on two accounts ay may hatid nang lungkot ang panahong ito sa buhay ni Ai Ai delas Alas, both in her career and in her personal life.

Feb. 29 noong isang taon nang pumanaw si direk Wenn Deramas with nary a warning. Biglang-bigla ang pamamaalam ng direktor who made Ai Ai the biggest box-office sensation that she is now.

Pero ‘yun ‘yong panahong strained ang kanilang friendship, blame it on the previous year’s MMFF kung saan nagsalpukan neck-and-neck ang pelikula ng komedyana (by Joey Reyes) at ang entry nina Vice Ganda at Coco Martin with Wenn as the director.

But friendship—lalo’t genuine—transcends box-office issues. Naglaan si Ai Ai ng kanyang panahon para silipin ang mga labi ni Wenn, even visited his buried remains para masolo ang katahimikan away from the public scrutiny.

As though hindi pa ganap ang dagok na ‘yon sa buhay ni Ai Ai bilang artista’y sinundan naman ‘yon ng pagpanaw kamakailan ni Fr. Erick Santos, ang spiritual adviser niya.

On many occasions in the past ay kabahagi kami ng mga pagtitipon kung saan naroon si Fr. Erick. With him ay ilan pang mga “groovy” na pari who—in all honesty—could pass bilang mga artista rin o puwedeng mapagkamalang artista kung hindi nakasuot ng abito.

Pero kung hindi kami nagkakamali, sa parokya ng Tondo sa Maynila nagsumula si Fr. Erick. With this as his roots, no wonder why he spoke the language of the common tao without losing the essence of his spiritual teachings.

Patok si Fr. Erick both sa mga old school at millennials, unorthodox kasi para sa amin ang pamamaraan niya ng pagtawid ng salita ng Diyos, a total departure from the stereotypes na nakakalimutang tao rin sila at hindi Diyos kung makasermon at makapanlibak ng mga taong makasalanan.

With Fr. Erick, walang dull moment kapag nasa gitna siya. All eyes and all ears ay sa kanya lang nakatuon dahil may halong komedya rin kasi (pagkaminsa’y may kaberdehan pa) ang kanyang panenermon.

With his passing ay alam naming medyo spiritually lost si Ai Ai sa ngayon. Kay Fr. Erick kasi ipinagkaloob ni Ai Ai ang kanyang tiwala when no one seemed to trust her, ang kanyang pag-asa when hope seemed elusive, ang pinaghugutan niya ng tapang at inspirasyon sa mundo kung saan maaari kang panghinaan ng loob hanggang mapilitan kang lisanin ito in search of a better world.

Sina direk Wenn at Fr. Erick, dalawa lang sila sa mga taong minahal at pinahalagahan ni Ai Ai during their mortal existence na nagpaalam sa buwan ng Pebrero kung kailan nagsasaya dapat ang pusong umiibig.

Pero masuwerte si Ai Ai, nariyan sa kanyang tabi si Gerald Sibayan na kaagapay niya both in her career and in her personal life mula sa mga aral na iniwan nina direk Wenn at Fr. Erick.