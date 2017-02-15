Pinakamalamig na temperatura sa Baguio naitala sa loob ng 46 na taon INQUIRER.net

BAGUIO CITY — Meron nang pagkakatulad ngayon ang mga tinaguriang ‘millennials’ at kanilang mga magulang at ito ang naranasang napakalamig na panahon. Matatanda man o mga bata ay pinag-uusapan ang pinakamababang temperatura na kanilang naranasan sa kanilang henerasyon matapos makapagtala ng 7.3 degrees Celsius na temperatura ganap na alas-6 ng umaga kahapon, ang pinakamababa sa loob ng 46 na taon. Sinabi ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) na noong Enero 9, 1971, nang bumaba ang temperatura sa Baguio ng 7.1 degrees. Ganap na alas-5 ng umaga naitala ang 7.4 degrees ngunit makalipas ang isang oras ito ay bumaba ito lalo sa 7.3 degrees, ayon kay Efren Dalipog, Pagasa weather observer sa Baguio City. Base sa rekord ng Pagasa, ang naitalang temperatura kahapon ang pinakamalamig na temperatura sa kasaysayan ng Baguio. Ang pinakamababa ay noong Enero 18, 1961, matapos maranasan ng lungsod ang 6.3 degrees.

