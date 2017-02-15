Tulak, adik nagpipiyesta sa Tokhang suspension INQUIRER.net

BALIK sa dating gawi ang mga drug pusher at user sa Quezon City ilang araw makaraang suspendihin ni Pangulong Duterte ang “Oplan Tokhang ng Philippine National Police, ayon sa hepe ng pulisya ng siyudad.

Kahapon ay sinabi Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, hepe ng Quezon City Police District (QCPD), na nakakatanggap sila ng ulat na harap-harapan na uling nagbebenta ng droga ang ilang mga tulak.

“Nagbabalikan sila sa paggamit at pagbenta ng droga kasi alam nila we are prevented from engaging in planned police operations,” ani Eleazar.

Nagdesisyon si Duterte na ihinto ang gera kontra droga ng pamahalaan makaraang patayin umano ng mga pulis ang South Korean businessman na si Jee Ick-joo sa loob mismo ng PNP headquarters sa Camp Crame noong Oktubre.

Inutusan din ni Duterte si PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na linisin muna ang hanay ng kapulisan at tanggalin ang mga scalawags.

Nakiusap naman si Eleazar na tanggalin na ang suspesyon. “Actually, setback ito. We are hoping that it will be lifted very soon so that makabalik tayo sa operations,” dagdag niya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.