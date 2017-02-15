Mosyon ni Vitangcol ibinasura, babasahan na ng sakdal

Ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan Sixth Division ang Motion to Quash na inihain ni dating Metro Rail Transit manager Al Vitangcol sa kasong graft na kinakaharap nito.

Kasabay nito, itinakda ng korte sa Marso 16 ang pagbasa ng sakdal kay Vitangcol.

“Wherefore, the Motion to Quash is Denied. The arraignment of the accused shall proceed as previously scheduled on March 16, at 8:30 in the morning,” saad ng dalawang pahinang desisyon na pirmado ni Associate Justice Rodolfo Ponferrada.

Ang kaso ay kaugnay ng tangka umanong pangingikil ni Vitangcol ng $30 milyon sa Inekon Group, isang Czech company, kapalit ng kontrata para sa pagsusuplay ng mga bagong bagon ng MRT 3.

“As aptly pointed out by the prosecution, the disjunctive word or means that it needs only to prove if there was (1) request or (2) demand or (3) attempt to extort on the part of the accused to sustain a conviction. It is not require to prove all allegations as each allegation is independent and separate from each other.”

Mapapatunayan umano kung totoo ang alegasyon laban kay Vitangcol kapag naglabas na ng ebidensya ang prosekusyon sa pagdinig ng kaso.