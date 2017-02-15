300 empleyado ng BIR pinagbitiw o pinagretiro sa corruption drive By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

May 300 empleyado ng Bureau of Internal Revenue ang pinagbitiw o pinag-early retirement bilang bahagi ng paglilinis ng ahensya laban sa korupsyon.

Sinabi ni BIR Commissioner Cesar Dulay na kasabay ng paggawa ng ahensya paraan upang tumaas ang koleksyon nito ang paglinis sa mga ahensya.

“We are aware on the problem of graft in the agency. I’m happy to share that we are slowly addressing the issue,” ani Dulay. “Through the months I have also seen that the professionalism and competence of the personnel and bureau. We are slowly working on bad eggs. I suggested that they either resign or take advantage of their optional retirement.”

Samantala, suportado ng Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines ang paggamit ng e-Invoice at e-Receipt sa pakikipagtransaksyon ng mga kompanya sa kanilang mga kliyente at sa BIR.

Sa pagdinig ng House committee on ways and means kahapon, sinabi ng JFCP na nais nilang gamitin ang digital technology sa kanilang mga transaksyon.

Mababawasan umano nito ang red tape at makakaiwas sa trapik sa kalsada.

