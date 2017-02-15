Ex-mayor, 4 pa dakip sa raid; pulis sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Arestado ang isang dating mayor at apat pa katao nang magsagawa ang pulisya ng raid kontra baril sa Arayat, Pampanga, Miyerkules ng umaga. Isang pulis naman na miyembro ng Special Action Force (SAF) ang nasugatan nang magkapalitan ng putok sa kasagsagan ng raid. Nadakip si dating Arayat Mayor Luis “Chito” Espino, Rosendo Dizon, at apat kataong di pa matiyak ang mga pangalan, ayon sa ulat ng Central Luzon regional police. Ni-raid ng mga tauhan ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Team-Pampanga, SAF, at Arayat Police ang bahay ni Espino sa Brgy. Cacutud dakong alas-5. Sa gitna ng operasyon ay nagkaroon ng shootout, kung saan isang miyembro ng SAF ang nagtamo ng tama ng bala sa kaliwang binti. Nasamsam naman sa lugar ang limang mahaba at maigsing baril, ayon sa ulat. Isinagawa ang operasyon sa bisa ng search warrant para sa paglabag sa Republic Act 10591 o Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, ayon sa pulisya. Dinala na ang sugatang pulis sa JBL Hospital para malunsan, habang sina Espino at ang iba pang nadakip ay dinala sa tangapan ng CIDT-Pampanga para sampahan ng kaso.

