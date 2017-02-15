Trak sumalpok sa kabahayan sa Leyte; 1 patay, 4 sugatan

Nasawi ang isang dalaga habang apat pa katao ang nasugatan nang salpukin ng ten-wheeler truck ang isang grupo ng mga bahay sa Carigara, Leyte, Miyerkules ng umaga. Nasawi si Genelyn Javines, 18, residente ng Brgy. Ponong, ayon sa ulat ng Leyte provincial police. Sugatan naman ang residente ring si Luceno Mesias, 29; ang driver ng trak na si Dubluis Deyeto, at mga kasama niyang sina Mario Sacro at Jerome Jaro. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-4, habang minamaneho ni Deyeto ang trak (JACXM-2066) ng Red Dragon Aggregate and Construction Supply patungong Tacloban City. Nang marating ang Brgy. Ponong, sinalpok ng trak ang dalawang bahay kug saan natutulog sina Javines at Mesias, ayon sa ulat. Isinugod sina Javines at Mesias sa Carigara District Hospital, ngunit idineklarang patay ng mga doktor ang una. Nilipat naman si Mesias sa isa pang pagamutan sa Tacloban para sa karagdagang lunas. Dinala din sina Deyeto, Sacro, at Jaro sa Carigara District Hospital dahil sa mga pinsalang tinamo. Inaalam pa ng lokal na pulisya ang sanhi ng insidente.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.