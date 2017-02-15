Transgender solon papasok sa AFP By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nais na pumasok ang kauna-unahang transgender na kongresista na pumasok sa Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Sinabi ni Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman na natutuwa siya sa pahayag ng AFP na papayagan na nitong maging miyembro ang mga Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender.

“Change is truly happening on our country now as promised by Res. Duterte. I am very happy with this positive and historic development,” ani Roman.

Suportado rin ni Roman ang pagbabalik ng Reserved Officer Training Corps upang maihanda ang mag kabataan sa pagtatanggol sa bansa at sa pagtulong sa iba sa panahon ng sakuna gaya ng lindol at bagyo.

“I will be applying to become a military officer in the AFP Reserve Force to become the first transgender military officer of the Philippine Republic,” dagdag pa ni Roman.

Naniniwala si Roman na makatutulong ito upang mas matanggap ng publiko ang LGBT community na makakatuwang nito sa paglilingkod sa bayan.

Hirit naman ni Roman, pambabaeng uniporme ang kanyang isusuot.

“I just hope that they are aware that as a Transgender woman, I will be wearing a military woman’s uniform and haircut,” dagdag pa ng kongresista.

