Nadine bentang-benta ang mala-diyosang kaseksihan sa perfume promo video By DJan Magbanua Bandera

Viral ngayon ang pinost na video ni Nadine Lustre kung saan nagpropromote siya ng perfume na named after her. Sa video, sexy lingerie ang suot ni Nadine and pose kung pose ang real life girlfriend ni James Reid. Talagang ang sosyal ng dating ad na talagang kinaloka ng mga fans ni Nadine. Maganda ang kuha ng video, it shows the full sexiness of Nadine in a very fashionable and elegant way. @ hellobangsie Super ganda! The still is a work of art, just like everything you do! Congratulations! ” sey ni # LusterByNadine ” sey ni @ ouiji1431 @ hellobangsie kapag ba inispray ko ang perfume mo, magiging kasing ganda kita? ” tanong ni @ _iamrhina @ hellobangsie wow!! Hindi Ka tlga boring nadz.. ur different!” observation naman ni @ kitty_chiu3

