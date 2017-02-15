FOI aaprubahan ngayong taon

Maaaring aprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes ngayong taon ang Freedom of Information bill.

Ayon kay House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez uunahin ang death penalty bill pero hindi nangangahulugan na papabayaan ang FOI bill.

“Sa akin dire-diretso na iyan. Sa plenary nasa rules committee kung kailan nila i-schedule yan, of course. Kailangan maging transparent tayo,” ani Alvarez. “Titignan ko dahil yung death penalty yung nakasalang at yun yung pinag-uusapan sa plenary. Hopefully kung kakayanin, bakit hindi? Tingin ko naman siguro maaaring pwede.”

Inaprubahan na ng House committee on public information ang consolidated version ng FOI bill kahapon (Miyerkules).

Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si ACT Rep. Antonio Tinio na wala siyang nakikitang problema sa pagpasa ng panukala dahil isa ito sa mga prayoridad ng Duterte government.

Sinabi ni Tinio na kulang ang kasalukuyang batas upang makuha ng publiko ang mga datos mula sa gobyerno.

“The policy of full public disclosure is not fully fleshed out in our current laws. The FOI Bill seeks to address that gap,” ani Tinio. Kasama sa isinusulong na full public disclosure ang mga transaksyon ng gobyerno, Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth ng mga opisyal.

Ang mga ‘public interest documents’ ay dapat ding nakalagay sa website ng ahensya kasama na dito ang mga kontrata at kung saan ginagastos ang pondo nito.

